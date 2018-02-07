Ferragamo toasted its youthful ambitions on Tuesday night during New York Fashion Week. The Italian brand invited a flurry of young, Disney-type talent and faux-fur-wearing influencers to celebrate its new Amo fragrance — released in September and aimed at Generation Z — at the former Manhattan home of Elizabeth Taylor.

“You have to meet young people, and many times products that are more affordable are not easy to find. You really develop affection for a brand and start loving a brand like this, it’s a good start,” Giovanna Gentile Ferragamo, daughter of Salvatore Ferragamo and the firm’s vice chairman, said of the fragrance’s strategy.

“We have to make sure we follow their wishes, their tendencies and then they follow us back. That said, I think there is no limit to age especially as fashion is so individual now — it’s not as it used to be many years ago, where brands said ‘My customer is that age, doing this, doing that.’ Now you make things for everyone — the world has changed a lot,” she added.

To ensnare a captive audience online, Ferragamo starlets including Alexandra Daddario, Violetta Komyshan and Condola Rashad were offered the opportunity to pose in a digitalized photo booth. The town house’s walls were blanketed in mirrors — ripe for selfies — with waiters dolling out lipsticks with which influencers could write on and photograph their reflection (not realizing the words they wrote would photograph backward.)

British actress and model Suki Waterhouse was hired by Ferragamo as Amo’s face. “I feel like new creative time for brand,” she said. “It’s more contemporary, a little more audacious — I’m excited to be a part of it. I think Ferragamo is appealing to young people because it’s kind of historic and legendary. It’s got an amazing family behind it that’s now pushing the envelope into the next era.”