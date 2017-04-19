“It looks cool. It kind of looks like the New York City subway lines,” said Romeo Okwara, a defensive end for the New York Giants.

Okwara was referring to the Giants logo on his T-shirt, which was designed by Fashion Insititute of Technology students who participated in the NFL x FIT Visual System Design Contest. The students, who have worked in groups for the past few months, were tasked with reimagining the NFL logos for all 32 teams. These new logos, which will be used for NFL merchandise, are meant to target fans between the ages of 18 and 24.

“Our main concept is energy and feeling alive, so we really wanted to capture that and deconstruct, then reconstruct the logos,” said Arpie Dayian, an interior design major at FIT who was on team Quicksnap. “We got the logo, took certain lines from it and repeated it in certain ways, but when you look at it all you can still recognize it.”

While the NFL has collaborated with the CFDA, this is the first time the organization has worked directly with FIT. The grand prize winners, the Quicksnap team, took home $15,000; the second place winners took home $5,000 and another team won the People’s Choice award, which was also worth $5,000. The students’ work will be on display at the Museum at FIT’s Gallery FIT through April 29.

Sterling Shepard, a wide receiver for the Giants, also attended the event.

“The students did a great job creating it and I’m happy to be the first person to wear it,” said Shepard, who actually liked the Dallas Cowboys logo as a child.

“When I was young, it was about the Cowboys,” said Shepard. “But now it’s all Giants everything.”