Almost 3,000 art lovers crowded into the Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason in San Francisco Wednesday night for the preview gala of the fifth annual FOG Design + Art fair, which features 45 pre-eminent dealers of 20th century and contemporary art and design and runs through Sunday.

Among those who dashed to favorite galleries were Stephanie and Jim Marver, Vanessa Getty, Abigail and Jon Gans, Penny and Jim Coulter, Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger, Todd and Katie Traina, Allison Speer, and Trevor and Alexis Traina. Stanlee Gatti curated a pop-up shop featuring handcrafted ceramic plates.

“I’ve never heard so much buzz for any art show in San Francisco,” said Abigail Turin. ”The show was sold out weeks ago, and everyone desperately wanted tickets. There’s a great passion for art and decorative arts in the city now.”

The show standout was an ultra-glamorous edition of “Bureau Croc,” a bronze desk topped with a cast bronze crocodile skin by Claude Lalanne, at Paul Kasmin Gallery. With a $2 million asking price, it was snapped up by a private collector. The original “Bureau Croc” desk was made for Tom Ford.

“Tonight is a kind of coming out for the San Francisco art world,” said Jennifer Morla. “For the longest time, the San Francisco art scene has been kind of invisible to the art world. This is a great moment, and the art world, interior design, architecture and fashion will all be inspired and benefit.”

Art consultant Mary Zlot said tech clients want art with gravitas. “San Francisco is a unique collecting community that’s not about trends or fads. People here are interested in ideas,” Zlot said.

Ultimately, it was a vivid evening with deals being made and collectors carrying off pottery, paintings, and sculptures as instant trophies.

On Thursday, Fendi sponsored a lunch at FOG to honor chef Alice Waters as a leading innovator.

“My biggest innovation was to bring human values to Chez Panisse, with my emphasis on seasonal food, beauty, food education, and flavor,” said Waters, who came with her daughter, Fanny Singer, and designer Christina Kim. The preview party and the lunch both benefited SFMoMA.