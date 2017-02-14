Frame Denim knows how to pack a room with models.

On Monday, the brand brought its annual New York Fashion Week dinner to the Caviar Kaspia pop-up at Spring Studios, where guests were greeted by personalized tins of caviar and — the real kick — leather vests with their names embroidered on the back.

“It’s incredible, it’s like a little slice of Paris, right? We’ve been doing [the dinner] in Paris for ages, and we’ve been doing dinners in New York every year,” remarked cofounder Jens Grede of the party location, which is replicated after the Parisian hotspot. “Why not put the two together? We are super social people, that’s just part of what we do.”

The denim brand also returned to the NYFW calendar this season, debuting an expanded range of coed silhouettes and styles for men. “I don’t want to take people’s time for nothing,” Grede added of the decision to show. “I mean, people have better things to do than come look at clothes.”

Come for the clothes, but stay for the pretty faces. A roster of the brand’s friends had come out: Carolyn Murphy, Anja Rubik, Doutzen Kroes, Georgia Fowler, Erin Wasson, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Lily Donaldson, Emily Ratajkowski, Natasha Poly and Toni Garrn among them.

“[Frame cofounder Erik Torstensson] has such a zest for life, and I think after years of being in the industry he found this perfect home of just making wearable denim for cool girls,” remarked Wasson, who’s been busy this week taking appointments for her jewelry line Wasson Fine. “It’s the way things sort of used to be, that feeling of camaraderie, that feeling of working with your friends. I think he’s just brought back that spirit for Frame.”

