“Man of the Year? Why, yes I am the man of the year,” said Matthew Broderick, who momentarily just decided to go with the flow. The actor was actually staying at Chateau Marmont, site of GQ’s annual fete. “I’m a guest at the hotel. A friend just told me to come downstairs and meet him. I’m not really sure what this party is for.”

The New Yorker found himself in good company, as the magazine invited a slew of stars to celebrate its MOTY issue, including Gal Gadot, Snoop Dogg, Armie Hammer, Wiz Khalifa, Zachary Quinto, Robert Pattinson, Kate Beckinsale and Justin Hartley.

Beforehand, GQ editor in chief Jim Nelson and Dior Homme creative director Kris van Assche celebrated in the penthouse with a small dinner party for Gadot, Pattinson, Sofia Boutella, Sebastian Stan, Timothee Chalemet and a few others.

“I’m a friend of the magazine,” said a nattily dressed Quinto, who advocated for the media to “keep talking about everything we are talking about now. Politics in all forms should always be part of the conversation.”

It was also an opportunity for other famous faces to be fanboys. “I loved ‘Thor.’ I took my girlfriend to see it and she loved it, too,” said “Insecure” actor Sarunus Jackson to the film’s director, Taika Waititi, who said, “It was great to direct a comedy where I was the underdog.” “So what are you doing next?” Jackson asked him. Waititi replied that he was working on a stop-motion animation film about Michael Jackson.

Elsewhere, Laz Alonso chatted up the kids from “It.” “I thought I recognized you guys. I saw the movie, of course,” he said.

Hartley, who earlier hung out in a group with Broderick, said he was enjoying the ride from the success of “This is Us.” As for the Golden Globe nominations, which will be announced on Monday, he said, “I plan to watch them. I have a 13-year-old so I’m always up at 5 a.m. I will be two coffees in by then.”