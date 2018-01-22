The jewelry industry congregated Friday evening at Cipriani 42 Street to celebrate the annual GEM Awards, hosted by the Jewelers of America.

The event drew big-name designers including Stephen Webster, Irene Neuwirth, Pamela Love and Jennifer Fisher.

Webster, the awards’ host, said of the evening: “This is about as glitzy as it gets in the jewelry business — we are not fashion or Hollywood, so I really like it. If you are going to do a jewelry event, this is how you should do it.”

Love noted: “This event is about celebrating our craft and our community.”

The designer said of jewelry’s recent prominence amongst investors and self-purchasing female consumers, “I think it comes in waves, right now I think people really want to spend their money on things that hold their value.”

According to Fisher: “I think people are a little more mindful about what they spend their money on these days, at least that’s what I’m seeing in my business where women are coming to us for subtle diamond pieces that they can wear everyday.”

Webster cheekily added: “My wife has boxes and boxes of shoes, and I’m like ‘Why?’ They take up so much room. At least with jewelry you can fit quite a large collection into a small trunk.”

The night’s style icon award winner Debra Messing said: “My father, who I’m here with tonight, was in the jewelry industry. His factory in Providence, RI made the [Tiffany & Co.] Elsa Peretti heart. Jewelry is in my DNA and it feels especially meaningful to be honored in this way.”