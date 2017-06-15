On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Academy of Music kicked off this year’s BAMCinemaFest with a screening for the thriller “Gemini,” starring Zoë Kravitz as a Hollywood starlet whose mysterious death sparks an investigation by her personal assistant, played by Lola Kirke, in efforts to clear her own name.

“I mean, she’s an assistant — and a Hollywood assistant at that — so she spends a lot of time taking care of other people,” Kirke said of the character. “And I guess I’ve done that, too, so I sort of tapped into that element of it. I like taking care of people…a lot. It can be crazy, though, to do that.”

Kirke added that the cast prepared for the film in the most Los Angeles way possible: while in a car, in traffic.

“We actually rehearsed in the bizarre way that you can for a film, which is basically just talking for a really long time on Bluetooth when you’re driving your car in L.A. and they’re driving theirs,” the actress said on the carpet.

“I saw Lola in ‘Mistress America’ and just thought she was an incredible actor, and that’s where the script came from,” the film’s director, Aaron Katz said of casting the actress, noting that both she and Kravitz were involved in shaping the film’s script.

“Gemini,” which also stars John Cho and Greta Lee, won’t be released commercially until 2018.

“I hope it is a truthfully observed relationship and reflects something that people feel is recognizable about life,” Katz said of the plot line. “And for anyone that has spent time in Los Angeles, or for anyone that hasn’t, I hope it says something about the city.”

