“I like to do what I’m bad at in front of large groups of people,” said Blake Lively.

The actress was discussing her singing skills from the New York premiere of “All I See Is You.” Lively stars in the musical film as Gina, a woman who lost her sight in a car accident as a young girl. Thanks to innovative surgery, Gina regains sight in one of her eyes, which causes her husband — played by Jason Clarke — to feel threatened by her lack of dependence on him.

“Once she regains her sight she’s able to suddenly go through those years that a lot of girls go through…when you’re a young sprouting woman and, you know, she starts to see that she has developed and she has a body and she has power in that,” Lively noted. “The fact that she experiences what we experience in adolescence, but in her later 20s once in an established relationship, I thought that dynamic was really fascinating.”

Lively’s real-life husband Ryan Reynolds was on hand for Monday night’s premiere at the Whitby Hotel, as was friend Gigi Hadid.

Filming took the cast and crew all over the world, resulting in a plethora of visually stunning shots. “Thailand — Bangkok and Phuket, and we also shot in Barcelona and a couple of days in Vancouver actually,” Lively said. “It was 12 weeks total, so we spent about a month in Barcelona and Solsona and then we spent about two months in Thailand.”

Director and cowriter Marc Forster describes the film as “an obsessive love story.” “It’s a psychological drama,” he described. No matter the genre, Forster was aiming to create a film inspired by another art form: painting.

“You know, I love painting. I always wanted to do something that could find a character that ultimately imitates painting in film. And I said always, painters are such artists. As a filmmaker, you’re always like a poor cousin.”

Well, that depends on who you talk to.