“I feel like they got the wrong lady, but don’t tell them that. It had nothing to do with me,” said Sally Hawkins. The British actress was being self-deprecating, of course. She is nominated for Best Actress for her role in “The Shape of Water” at today’s Academy Awards, and has picked up nods at nearly every other major awards show along the way. The film is also up for Best Picture.

The night before, Giorgio Armani honored the cast and Oscar-nominated director Guillermo del Toro with a party at its Rodeo Drive boutique that also drew Ricky Martin, Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed, Darren Criss, Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sara Sampaio, Virginia Gardner and, interestingly enough, “Hollywood Medium” Tyler Henry. (Perhaps he could foretell who was winning Oscars). All were dressed in Armani. Also in attendance were LaTanya Richardson, Alexandre Desplat, Andrew Sugarman, Bobby Shriver, Enzo Zelocchi, Fernando Librija, John Goldwater, Matthew Modine, Omar Sharif Jr., Ray Liotta and Teddy Sears.

Nikki Reed found her way to the front of the line that formed around del Toro in order to congratulate him (i.e., schooze a little). While linking arms with the director, hostess Roberta Armani excitedly showed Hawkins that she was wearing the beaded bracelet the actress had given her. “Yes, she gave it to me, isn’t that sweet?” said Armani. “I don’t take it off.”

“Well, it’s for all that she is; she’s a wonderful person,” replied Hawkins. When asked if it was a good luck charm, Hawkins said, “Well, it’s brought me good luck. And the movie has made a lot of money!”

Related Content:

Charles Finch and Chanel Throw Pre-Oscar Dinner

Nordstrom and Sony Pictures Classics Host Pre-Oscar Dinner for “Call Me By Your Name”