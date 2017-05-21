It was Latin Night in Manhattan when the Tribeca Rooftop hosted the El Salvador-based Glasswing International 10th Anniversary Gala.

The nonprofit, which aims to address the root causes of poverty and violence in their communities through education, health and community development programs, was cofounded by Celina de Sola.

Amanda Hearst, Monica Sordo, Cucu Diamantes, Leslie Sardinias, Leticia Pittman Presutti, Yaz Hernandez, Jana Pasquel de Shapiro, Patricia Ruiz-Healy, Ariela Suster and Carolina Alvarez were among the attendees.

The event raised almost half a million dollars.