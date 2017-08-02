As of now, men’s makes up 10 percent of Steve Madden’s business, but the founder and chief executive officer of the footwear brand is hoping to change that — which led his to collaboration with GQ.

“We just look at this as another way to get our message out there,” said a curt Madden, midway through eating a gourmet potato chip on Tuesday night at The Gents in New York, where he celebrated the launch. “I’m hungry. That’s why I’m eating this potato chip.”

Madden and his team worked with Jim Moore, GQ’s creative director, on the footwear and accessories line, which is cobranded and available on Aug. 16 at Steve Madden stores, Nordstrom, Dillard’s and on Steve Madden’s e-commerce site.

“I wanted to create an entire footwear wardrobe for a guy,” said Moore. “GQ is all about service and giving guys the tools to build confidence and look great. That’s what I wanted to do with the collection.”

The capsule features seven styles including a Chelsea boot, a dress boot, a slip-on sneaker, a tan suede lace-up sneaker, a backpack and a duffel bag. The collection is priced from $140 to $400.

