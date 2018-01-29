The 60th annual Grammy Awards have finally landed back in New York. Why did they ever leave?

Held at Madison Square Garden, the awards show kicked off with a five-hour red carpet full of music’s biggest names. Lady Gaga arrived on the earlier side, trailed by a team of people carrying her long Armani Privé train. New favorite Cardi B was also equipped with a squad, including stylist Kollin Carter, to direct her and position her Ashi Studio gown for the cameras. A pregnant Chrissy Teigen sparkled down the carpet in a silver gown next to husband John Legend, while Jaden Smith showed up in patchwork denim and Syre merch in support of his album.

Noticeably absent from the carpet were Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the latter of whom was honored on Saturday night at the annual Clive Davis gala.

“[I’m] celebrating music in general, being able to sing in Spanish and on stage and watching all those amazing performers that I look up to, all the different collaborations,” said Luis Fonsi. “This is historic for Latin music, so I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Fonsi’s viral hit, “Despacito,” scooped up nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It became the most streamed song of all time, as well as the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. “Spanish and Latin culture is part of American culture, just now it’s becoming more global and I’m really proud of that, that we can come together and celebrate everybody’s culture and become one,” Fonsi said.

When the Grammys nominations came out, there was a noticeable lack of female nominees in the top categories. Rapsody became the only woman nominated in the Best Rap Album category, and also snagged a nod for Best Rap Song. “[It’s] exciting to show we [women] don’t need our own category, we can compete with the men,” she said. “I’m only one of five [women] in history to ever be nominated [for Best Rap Album], so I hope it inspires women to show that we can be recognized for our art and to show that we can compete with the men and that I won’t be the only one, there will be six, seven, eight, nine and more to come.

“Hip-hop has been the number-one genre for a while, even before the analytics and statistics made it, confirmed it,” she continued. “It’s good to show that we’re represented because hip-hop hasn’t always had the best relationship with the Grammys in the past. It’s good to bridge that gap and to be respected for a culture that’s around 40-plus years. We make real music.”

After watching actors and actresses wear all black and Time’s Up pins to the Golden Globes, many wondered what — if anything — Grammy goers might wear in support of the movement. In an e-mail sent out during the red carpet, an organization called Voices in Entertainment said it would stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement by encouraging Grammy attendees to wear a white rose, “which has historically stood for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

Indeed, many celebrities — including Gaga, Cardi B and Nick Jonas — either wore or carried white roses to show their support. Some opted for the actual Time’s Up pin first seen at the Globes.

It was music’s biggest night, but on Sunday, the entertainment industry was as united as ever.