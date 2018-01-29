While the move east for the Grammys was largely a success, as far as celebrity pull and parties were concerned, it seems the Los Angeles after-party circuit can definitely be crowned the victor. The usually starry Universal Music after party had a weaker pull this year than its West Coast iteration — perhaps Jay Z and Beyoncé had trouble finding a cab leaving MSG?

Now that the awards had been doled out, there was no longer a need to campaign; the majority of big names skipped the after-party red carpet entirely, choosing instead to mingle about on sofas upstairs in Spring Studios. By midnight, the only VIP guest to arrive was Sting, joined by Shaggy; the duo were attached at the hip throughout the weekend. Darren Criss was an early arrival, hamming it up for the cameras inside by the bar. Calvin Harris, given away by his height, worked his way around the room close to 1 a.m., posing for photos with Zedd and the occasional selfie-seeking fan.

Erykah Badu, who took over DJ duties as the night wore on, lounged with Dave Chappelle and Quincy Jones; Trevor Noah nodded along to the music as he circled the room; Eve glittered in a red sequined suit jacket from deep on a couch, and Lorde sat discreetly on the arm of a chair, having brought her sister along as her date for the night. Fashion personalities such as Jennifer Fisher and Imaan Hammam were also spotted in the crowd.

“I’m not really doing any press right now but sure, I’ll do it,” Dua Lipa said, enthusiasm palpable, when asked about her Grammys weekend. The English singer is set to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this upcoming weekend as the musical guest. “I haven’t started [rehearsals], but I’m very excited. I’m very nervous,” she added. “I’ve got a few things up my sleeve that I’m planning.”

Guests were entertained by experiencing an American Airlines-branded brainwave reading, of sorts, but as for the celebs? The move was to sit back, look cool and get in one last schmooze with a label executive before the weekend’s close.

More from the Grammys 2018:

The 2018 Grammy Awards Land in New York

Clive Davis Honors Jay Z at Annual Pre-Grammys Party in New York

Date Night for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Republic Records’ Grammys Party

Missy Elliott Honored at Essence 2018 Black Women in Music Grammys Party

Cardi B Kicks Off Grammy Weekend at Warner Music Group Party

Grammy Nominee Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Weekend With His First Fashion Show