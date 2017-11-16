The Dior-sponsored Guggenheim international gala pre-party has a history of drawing cool-girl musical acts to serenade the crowd — Banks, The XX, etc. — but none have had a name that so perfectly begged to be associated with the museum, as the Haim sisters pointed out theirs did Wednesday night in the midst of their set (Guggenheim, Guggenhaim — get it?)

Rebecca Hall, Kate Mara, Michelle Monaghan, Portia Doubleday, Makenzie Leigh, Shameik Moore, Margarita Levieva, Sasha Pivovarova, Mamoudou Athie and more came out for the party, which draws the young and budding-into-fame to the museum ahead of the proper, black-tie gala the following night.

“If someone invites you to a party that’s set at the Guggenheim, it’s kind of a double interest — it’ll be interesting,” Hall said, milling about upstairs among the “Art and China After 1989: Theater of the World” exhibit. “It’s a good setting with lots of good things to look at — good criteria for a party.”

Doubleday was lured out by the chance to see Haim perform — the sisters delivered with songs new and old, ending with a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” — and the chance to wear one of Dior’s sheer bustier dresses.

“I’m obsessed with this outfit — like, obsessed with it. It’s a little scary though,” she said, pointing out the sheerness. “[My stylist] literally was in the hotel hand-stitching [lining] in before. It’s high-waisted underwear which is so cool because they’re mesh, and there’s this bra that goes with it.”

The “Mr. Robot” actress is focusing on writing with her best friend at the moment, and is taking classes on the subject. She plans to head home to L.A. for Thanksgiving next week.

“My mom has a village that she made — it’s a Christmas village so it’s literally miniature houses that she built with all these Christmas people — it’s really creepy,” she said. “On Thanksgiving she brings out the Christmas village and we all decorate together.”

“I’m very curious about the exhibition because I don’t know Chinese art so well. So it’s a great opportunity for me to know more about the design,” Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri said early on in the evening. “I really like to enjoy it — in any case, you don’t know what will give you inspiration.”

Chiuri’s daughter Rachele Regini accompanied her mother to the party, but was nowhere to be found.

“Yes, I don’t know where [she is] because she has a big group of friends — she’s a very good socializer and has a very good group of friends and she left me alone,” Chiuri said with a smile. “I understand — it’s more fun to be with her friends than with me.”

