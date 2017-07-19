“I was in Tulum five years ago when it was actually still cool,” remarked a guest over a private dinner at Clover Grocery in New York. An intimate crowd gathered at a long table within the cozy retail space Tuesday in celebration of the Hecho summer 2018 collection, which was inspired by the work of Surrealist artist Pedro Friedeberg.

Hecho Men’s Spring 2018

South of the border travel tales were a primary topic of conversation among the group and befittingly so given the men’s resortwear brand’s Mexico City roots. Hosted by Hecho founder Jack Miner and pal Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, the gathering included Kering Americas — and now Tomas Maier — chief Laurent Claquin, DJ Chelsea Leyland, poet Cleo Wade and La Ligne founder Molly Howard.

Bee Shaffer and fiancée director Francesco Carrozzini took breaks from affectionate exchanges to chat with pals over the Mexican-inspired meal of octopus ceviche, chilled rhubarb gazpacho, smoked tuna tostadas and quail topped with a rich mole sauce.

Former Chris Burch Staffer Launches Men’s Resort Line Hecho

As the clock ticked toward midnight, “The Chew” cohost Daphne Oz proved not every busy New Yorker can easily adhere to traditionally late Mexican dinner hours. “I really have to go,” she said. “I do have to be in hair and makeup by 7 a.m.”