Zac Posen first watched “House of Z,” the documentary that tracks his 15-year trajectory in the fashion industry, in its entirety about a year ago. He was “really pleased” with what he saw — much to the relief of director Sandy Chronopoulos, who sweated through the whole initial viewing.

“I was nervous, and I think you were nervous, too,” she said to Posen at a cocktail party and screening Thursday evening at the Crosby Street Hotel.

“I was very nervous,” Posen replied. “It’s touchy subjects. It’s dealing with business, creativity, conflict, but if I hadn’t gone through this experience, I wouldn’t be where I am today with my company. It was humbling. I think it made me a better creator and a better person.” But, he adds, “I still wish Glenn Close was in the movie.”

Glenn Close might not have made the final cut — “I will never live that down,” said Chronopoulos — but the film includes interviews with Sean Combs, André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell, Claire Danes and Natalie Portman. Unfortunately, none were able to squeeze the screening into their fashion week schedules, so Heidi Klum, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Kate Upton filled in.

“I did Zac’s show, I want to say it was probably 15 years ago,” said Klum, who also worked alongside Posen for 10 years on “Project Runway.” “There were so many fashion shows that I would have loved to have done, but no one would ever hire me. He was really quite courageous to hire me for his fashion show because I was always more of a commercial model. I remember like it was yesterday. It was a red jumpsuit that I wore. I loved it. I was nervous walking in a real fashion show because I never really did fashion shows — just Victoria’s Secret and that’s lingerie with wings on.”

Brinkley-Cook was introduced to Posen by her mother, Christie. “I was 16 or something and I went to the [CFDA] Fashion Awards. He was in front of my mom and I when we were posing together. I wore a black Hervé Léger dress. My mom sees Zac and is like, ‘He’s so incredible, you guys need to meet.’ So we just said ‘hi’ on the red carpet.” She met Posen again at this year’s CFDA Awards, and this time, she was wearing one of his designs.

“He has the most incredible clothes and an even better personality,” gushed Upton of the designer. “He really knows how to accentuate a woman’s body and make it fit in all the right places in an incredible, structured way.” Upton has “an interesting” fashion week ahead, as she’ll be in and out of New York City. She and fiancé Justin Verlander are preparing to move to Houston, where he’ll be playing for the Astros. Given the trauma Houston’s endured — and continues to endure — from Hurricane Harvey, Upton and Verlander are approaching the move with caution and hope.

“Houston is a strong town and even though it’s a devastating occurrence to the city, they are gonna start rebuilding,” she said. “Hopefully, the Astros’ organization and my fiancé’s organization, Wins for Warriors, are helping with that.”

