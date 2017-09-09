Helena Christensen was a proud mother — and aunt — at Raf Simons’ sophomore collection for Calvin Klein on Thursday. Christensen’s son, Mingus Reedus, and her nephew both ripped the runway, an experience she says was especially weird for her to watch.

Talent agency Art + Commerce threw a cocktail party at Skylight Modern on Friday evening to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The fete, which doubled as the unveiling of the agency’s anniversary exhibit, was attended by Christensen, Naomi Watts and IMG models such as Paris Jackson, Hailey Baldwin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Georgia Fowler.

After browsing the exhibit — which included works by Cass Bird, Guy Bourdin and Steven Meisel — Christensen reflected on the “bizarre” and “intense” experience of watching her son walk the Calvin Klein show.

“I had actually seen [the collection] a lot because I shot it,” she explained. “I photographed it for magazines, wearing some of it and shooting people in it, so I knew it very well. My kid walked the show and my nephew walked the show, so that was really intense. It was really funny. I was sitting there going, ‘Okay, this is so bizarre. I’m watching my own kid and my sister’s kid and they’re together in the show in those clothes walking up and down.’ It was awesome.”

Christensen has been taking NYFW one event at a time, as she’s recovering from both a cold and a broken finger. “I got a few more weeks and hopefully, I’m good to go,” she said, referring to the splint she was wearing. She may have injured herself before arriving, but her NYFW spirit remains fully in tact.

