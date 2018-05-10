On Wednesday night, the popcorn at Metrograph was given an upgrade courtesy of Kaws.

The popular artist, known for his cartoon sculptures and distinctive colorful illustrations, paired with a team of young artists through Henry Street Settlement to design container labels, which were unveiled at the organization’s Cinematheque benefit party.

“Very informally,” said Kaws, née Brian Donnelly, on how he became involved through a friend who works at Henry Street Settlement. The artist invited kids from the organization into his artist studio, where they painted over several of his silkscreens with the popcorn theme in mind.

“It was fun, it was great, they were super focused,” Kaws added of the experience. “It’s a great thing for young kids, if they’re creative, to meet other creatives.”

The jovial evening, which included a band performance on the upper level of the arthouse cinema, was supported by other artists such as Raymond Pettibon, Stella Schnabel and Rachel Antonoff. The fashion designer noted that her support for the organization stems from her first fashion show, which was held at the Henry Street Playhouse.

“As a young person starting out, having no idea what I was doing, they were just absolutely wonderful,” she said. “And so I have a special place in my heart for them.”