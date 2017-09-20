Sweet dreams are made of this.

After hours at Clover Grocery in the West Village on Tuesday night, John Targon stopped to pose with a miniature pillow inscribed with the phrase “Thriving,” his contribution to Hill House Home’s collaboration with the interior design app Hutch. The companies tapped a crew of New York designers to offer a personal mantra or phrase reflective of their respective collections and sensibilities, which were embroidered onto white linen pillowcases. Jennifer Fisher chose “beat yesterday,” while Brett Heyman went which a cheekier “I have a heart on.”(Brandon Maxwell, who wasn’t present to toast his design at the dinner, went with “Every woman is a star” and Tanya Taylor contributed “dream big.”)

Unplanned, each of the five designs, which retail for $95 a piece, took a sleep-centric theme.

“That was just a happy coincidence,” said Hutch ceo Beatrice Fischel-Bock, who met Hill House Home founder Nell Diamond while both were studying in London. “I think we’re both on the same mission: bring beauty into people’s lives, and really say that your home is your sanctuary, and it’s where you deserve to feel good about yourself,” she continued. “We thought this was a really good opportunity to say let’s bring design and fashion and all those things that make our lives beautiful.”

And for many of the contributing designers, it’s a move that makes sense: Edie Parker and Baja East both already have a presence in the lifestyle realm.

“I think everyone’s realizing that it’s not just about what you’re wearing, but it’s everything in your life. Designers are starting to feel that home is the next space,” Fischel-Bock added.