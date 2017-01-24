THE MASK: Bringing to the life the midsummer night’s masked ball theme of her debut couture show for Dior presented earlier in the day, Maria Grazia Chiuri threw an extravagantly over-the-top party on Monday night in the show’s maze-themed venue in the grounds of the Musée Rodin.

The fairy-tale atmosphere kicked off at the entrance with a heavy snowstorm projected onto the museum’s facade, with shooting stars piercing through. A giant full moon had been suspended over the party tent, reached by a sparkly path lined with horses with unicorn horns, snorting in the mist.

After a brief wind through a maze, guests plunged into the party where a bacchanalian scene unfolded, with elaborately costumed characters in towering masks, tables covered in silverware overflowing with fruit and sweet treats, and even a gold-faced, bearded faun perched on a bench.

The sea of revelers looked like extras from the set of “Eyes Wide Shut.” Joining in the fun were Eva Herzigova, in an alien, crystal-encrusted mask; Giambattista Valli, in a cute panda mask, and Soko, who wore a black lace mask over a “Blade Runner”-esque swoosh of red eye makeup.

The LVMH top brass went for more sober black options. Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of the luxury conglomerate; his son Antoine Arnault, ceo of Berluti, and Christian Dior Couture ceo Sidney Toledano stood out from the crowd in their plain dark suits.

Others had whipped their masks off entirely.

“I was wearing one but I took it off as it’s so hot in here,” said Dior’s sound designer Michel Gaubert, leaning against a bush marking off the VIP area where Kendall Jenner — rocking an Audrey Hepburn look, in an LBD, clip-on black fringe and shades in lieu of a mask — could be seeing bopping with Bella Hadid. “I’ve not seen a party like this in Paris since a long time. It reminds me of the vibe at Le Palace in Paris in the late Seventies/early Eighties. It has a very decadent feel to it.”

Rami Malek was also happy to show his face. “I wear a mask every day at work, so I thought if I go partying, I go sans masque,” said the “Mr. Robot” star, who is one of the faces of Dior Homme’s spring advertising campaign.

So what was A$AP Rocky’s excuse? “A pretty woman ripped it off my face and tried to kiss me. I’m still looking for her,” he claimed, taking in the scene, his eye landing on a tree strung with ribbons, trinkets and tarot cards. “It’s straight out of ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ It’s like a Tim Burton set.”

Hadid was feeling equally enchanted. “And the unicorns as we came in, I mean, it was so magical,” said the model, who recently had to give up on her dream of a professional riding career due to her battle with Lyme disease. “Actually, this is one of the most beautiful parties I have ever been to.”