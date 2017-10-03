DOLCE VITA: Dots of Valentino red dancing on the facade of the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild set the tone for a night of dancing and celebrating the Italian fashion house, that belied the fashion set having been on its feet during Paris’ car-free day on Sunday.

Emily Ratajkowski had been impressed by the environmental initiative of the day. “It was so amazing. In Los Angeles, everyone is driving all the time,” said the model and actress, who has just wrapped “I Feel Pretty,” a comedy with Amy Schumer, and is about to play Theo James’ love interest in the heist movie “Lying and Stealing in L.A.”

Inside the ritzy Parisian mansion, guests including Olivia Palermo, Alexa Chung, Ellen von Unwerth, Arizona Muse, Izabel Goulart and Soo Joo Park joined Pierpaolo Piccioli and founder Valentino Garavani to take in a performance by Irish songstress Róisín Murphy.

“A perfect mix of Italian beauty and rock attitude” is how Italian blogger Eleonora Carisi, who leveraged her social clout into digital content agency Grumble, said after the showcase as the dance floor flooded with revelers, including Piccioli.

On Instagram, the brand had urged fans to “reinvent the ordinary,” so an ordinary fashion week night turned into a disco evening of cutting the rug on an illuminated dance floor. In another room, a mirror framed in red neon and a decadently fur-covered bed provided the setting for many-a-social snap. Glamorous? Very Valentino indeed.

“Very now,” said artist and jewelry designer Betony Vernon, who held a “Theta Frequency Session 1” happening at the Musée d’Art Moderne, across the peristyle from the Palais de Tokyo, where her Boudoir Box is displayed in the Medusa high-jewelry exhibition.

“Right now, I’m thinking about the late Seventies, early Eighties, a moment where everything was up in the air, similar to [this period],” Piccioli said. “We don’t really know what is changing, but reacting with creativity and optimism is the key.”