“I want to make sure American designers know they’re loved,” said Jaime King at the Jason Wu show Friday afternoon. Wu is actually Canadian, but King’s fashion week lineup also includes American labels such as Prabal Gurung, Monse and Oscar de la Renta.

“It’s an interesting fashion week,” she continued. “I wanted to come out and support my friends. I haven’t been able to come for a while, so I really just miss my friends and wanted to support them, especially since people are bouncing and going to Paris.” She showed extra love for Wu by wearing the “Jaime bag” he designed just for her.

Next to King sat Kate Bosworth, who was on a high from having just finished eight — yes, eight — books. “I went on a holiday recently and literally read eight books,” she explained. “I’m an avid reader, I love to read. I read a bunch of things, one of them was called ‘Kitchens of the Great Midwest.’ It’s a sweet story following an interesting female protagonist. It’s set in the Midwest and [about] her love of food and cooking. It sounds quaint, but she’s quite dynamic.” There are, it seems, a rare few who still read books in 2017.

Bosworth was honored for her personal style at the E!, Elle and IMG New York Fashion Week kickoff party on Tuesday night. She had been eyeing a Calvin Klein ensemble for some time, and finally got to slip it on for the occasion. “When you get to wear someone like Raf Simons, to me, it’s just representing someone’s work,” she said. “If I can combine that with honoring my personal style, that’s a very wonderful thing for me.”

French model and “It” girl Jeanne Damas shared the front row with Bosworth and King, though unlike them, she seemed to barely know who Wu was. “I don’t really know this brand really well,” she said. “In France, it’s not so famous. We know the name, but I think it’s more here. I’m curious.” Ah, the perks of showing in New York.

