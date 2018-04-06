Like the rain falling outside the waterfront warehouse space, a bit of Hollywood came sweeping into the Bay Area on Thursday night for Cartier’s “Bold and Fearless” party, a celebration to mark the launch of its Santos de Cartier watch.

Jake Gyllenhaal, the new face of the Santos watch, couldn’t help but show off his classic timepiece, inviting photographers to feast their eyes on his arm candy.

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola has been a friend and fan of the brand for so long, she can’t even remember when her love affair began. Its timelessness has always appealed to her, as does the theme of the night: “In my work,” she said, “you have to be bold and fearless every time you have a movie.”

Guests like Dave Franco and Sienna Miller made a special trip to San Francisco, just for the celebration. “It’s a pleasure,” said the actress, who arrived decked out in a white-and-black dress by Proenza Schouler. “It’s such an iconic brand. I came up for this [party] — I’ve been a friend of Cartier for a long time.”

Actress Chloë Sevigny’s relationship with the label goes back even before she was born. She still owns the Cartier ring her father gave to her mother, she said. Now she owns several watches from the brand — though the gold rings she wore for the party made her a little nervous.

“Look at this,” she said, pulling it off her finger. The beautifully crafted gold bulbs on top were attached to stems that resembled cuff links, with T-shapes intended for wear in between the fingers instead of rings around them. “They said it wouldn’t fall off and get lost,” she added. “I don’t know how, but OK.”

Fortunately, the rings seemed to stay put.

“I don’t even wear a lot of watches,” said Jeremy Renner. “But I appreciate Cartier’s attention to detail and craftsmanship.”

The walls pulsed with beats from French pop band Phoenix (frontman Thomas Mars is married to Coppola) and others, including Jamie XX, Nonotak, Hot Chip and Wade Crescent. The scene was an auditory and visual feast: Pier 48’s cavernous space was grounded by light installations in the middle of the room, as well as red-hued entryways and selfie areas accented in LCD lights.

Miller, Franco, Liev Schreiber, Nina Garcia and others — including socialites, models, designers and international artists from all corners of the globe — rubbed shoulders amid attendants passing hors d’ouerves and clearing Champagne glasses.

In one corner, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa chatted with model Sofia Boutella; in another, Idris Elba mugged for the camera with model Winnie Harlow. In between, guests and friends from nearly all continents captured every moment of the experience with their phones. Others reflected on the meaning of the party’s theme.

“I think what it’s all about is not being afraid to try and fail, said Renner. “Try and fail, try and fail — just fail fast.

“I fail every day of my life,” he said.