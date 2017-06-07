Coach celebrated its annual summer party on the High Line Tuesday, the evening following creative director Stuart Vevers’ CFDA win for accessory designer of the year.

Guests including James Franco, Chloë Grace Moretz, Rowan Blanchard and Hari Nef turned out for the soirée, which typically doles out flower crowns, rosé cocktails and carnival food in the vein of Vevers’ New Age beatnik aesthetic.

While the party is known as one of summer’s first fashion events in New York — a place for sweat-induced reverie to transpire — the unseasonabe weather cramped the mood. Temperatures below-60 Fahrenheit and an unrelenting blanket of mist had guests shivering and ducking for cover under one of the High Line’s canopied enclosures.

“It’s not very summery outside, but we went to the CFDA Awards last night and Stuart won so it’s nice to be able to celebrate him another night,” Blanchard said.

“It’s a pity, this event is supposed to be the kick-off to summer in New York City and it’s not as warm and sunny as we’d like it to be,” said Coach Inc. chief executive officer Victor Luis. “Thankfully it’s not raining very hard, all of the people are going to enjoy themselves — it’s New York and it’s an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the High Line, which is a happy place.”

Optimism was a key word of the evening, especially considering how Vevers’ vision of a renegade bohemian gang is growing in popularity among young consumers while American politics and media simultaneously cast an ever-bleak picture.

“It’s just my nature. I try to be a positive person and celebrate the good things about fashion and our industry. Coach, I think, is a very optimistic brand — it’s one of the things that drew me. Hopefully I bring some happiness to people in their day-to-day lives. One of things I love about Coach is that it’s a brand people will use every day. I love that Coach is grounded, it’s not a fantasy jet-set lifestyle,” Vevers said of his design ethos.

It was also a big day for Coach brand’s newly installed president and ceo Joshua Schulman, who joined the company on Monday.

“My office was fully decorated for me,” Schulman said of his arrival. “The offices are brand new in Hudson Yards — I haven’t spent that much time in my office, I’m still learning my way around the building. Everyone is being incredibly helpful, it’s such an optimistic, energetic team. I’m very excited to join.”