The Milan Fashion Week crowd hit “Al fresco” – a trendy bistro replete with a courtyard that put guests in a summer mood – for Saturday night’s GQ bash.

James Harden and P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets made quite an entrance at the party, along with designer Neil Barrett, whose show they had attended earlier in the day.

Harden said his passion for fashion “is growing, over the last few years I’ve linked with designers and fashion, I’m thrilled about what I’m wearing … I love clothes, I love the way they make you feel, a means of self expression.” Harden’s plans included attending Paris Fashion Week, but not before he took some free time in Milan, to “stroll around the city, have a tour and check all the culture.”

Tucker was also excited about the city, which he had visited before, but said this was the first time during fashion week. Sporting a white suit by Barrett, Tucker said he has “always been into fashion all my life, I’ve played in Europe early in my career so when I came, especially to Italy, I liked to see how people dressed.” A couple of fashion-related projects are “in the works, releasing very soon and I’m excited about it,” said the Houston Rockets star, keeping further details under wraps.

To the sound of an electro beat DJ set, guests were served dry cocktails and Italian classic canapé and invited to chill out after a day worth of fashion shows and business appointments.

GQ editor-in-chief Jim Nelson praised the Versace, Neil Barrett and Ermenegildo Zegna shows. “I was trying to find out if [at Zegna] they calculated the exact moment of sunset. That was definitely a highlight,” he said.

Although not much spare time is left when Nelson is town he always like to go to the same pizza restaurant, where he coincidentally happened to meet Barrett and Giorgio Armani with his team. “I don’t know if I want the whole world to know how great this pizza is,” Nelson said with a laugh.

Designers Alessandro Sartori and Andrea Pompilio also stopped by at the party.