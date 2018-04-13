Tome celebrated the fifth edition of its charitable White Shirt Project with Farfetch at the Beatrice Inn on Thursday night. Many in the intimate crowd — January Jones, Alysia Reiner, Hilary Rhoda, Dascha Polanco — had come styled in the white shirt designs, which are sold exclusively through Farfetch and Tome, and benefit the Freedom for All Foundation to end human trafficking and modern slavery.

Jones, who befriended label cofounders Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin last year, had stepped in to cohost the cozy family-style dinner.

“I’m just very enchanted by the way they use their voice and passion in a positive way,” said Jones during dinner. “At this stage in their careers, it was one of the first things they made sure to do, and it was something they were very passionate about right away, the moment they got a little bit of success,” she continued. “When other people are thinking about just getting to the next level of their career, they really took a step back and said ‘We want to give back,’ and I don’t think that happens so much. It’s such a hard business to be involved in, and when you’re midway through a collection, to take the time to really bring awareness to something that they’re passionate about, outside of this seemingly superficial industry — for other people — is super admirable.”