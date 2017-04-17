The fashion branded parties are a more recent phenomenon at Coachella, but the record labels have been at the party game since Day One.

Interscope Records hosted its annual festival party at Dinah Shore’s private residence in Palm Springs on the afternoon of April 15, attracting talent such as Jared Leto, Lana Del Rey, Kamaiyah, Tyga, 6lack, Benny Blanco, Bahari, Jarryd James and DRAM as well as industry movers and shakers such as Roc Nation’s Jay Brown, Lighthouse Entertainment’s Aleen Keshishian and Todd Moscowitz.

The label has a major presence at this year’s festival with both clients Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar headlining, along with acts including ScHoolboy Q, Mura Masa and Shura.

“Our party is our statement we make every year,” said John Janick, chairman and chief executive officer of Interscope. “It’s great to see everyone at our house here enjoying barbecue and a place where artists can come and relax away from everything.”

Guests enjoyed barbecue from world-class grill master Adam Perry Lang, paired with heavy cocktails by Johnnie Walker and Electric Sky Wine.

Meanwhile, both Lady Gaga and Lamar “killed it” during their sets. While Lady Gaga put on the expected fashion show, donning Mugler as her opening look, she also delivered a lot of heartfelt monologues that endeared her to the diverse crowd. “I love Lady Gaga,” said Halsey later that night.

While many of the big acts didn’t bring on A-list guest performers à la Taylor Swift, Lamar’s Sunday night set featured appearances by Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q and Future.