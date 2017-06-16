“It’s called ‘Catmouflage’ because there’s a cat,” said Lara Apponyi, pointing to a placemat. Indeed, the mat had a cat. In fact, it had many cats. In the vein of Dr. Seuss, one could call it Cat on a Mat.

“It’s a camouflage,” she continued. “We were talking a lot at the time about cats and the idea of mummification and a cat having nine lives. Jason loosely mentioned on the phone that he was really into cats at the time, so we took that into this ancient, historical context, which we find particularly inspiring.”

Apponyi and Michael Woodcock make up Work and Sea, a design studio specializing in wallpaper. The pair collaborated with Jason Wu on two prints for the Grey by Jason Wu fall collection, which was celebrated at a dinner party at Clover Grocery on Thursday night.

“I met Michael and Laura at a bar,” explained Wu. “I was like, ‘What do you do?’ He was like, ‘I design wallpaper.’ I was like, ‘Let me see your work.’ I was like, ‘Oh, it’s really cool. Do you want to do a collaboration?’ That was it.” Catmouflage ensued.

“Nowadays, you don’t see so much of those things where it’s genuine collaborations,” he continued. “Everything’s so business-y and that’s the concept of this dinner. It’s the fourth one I’ve done and it’s always about a new location, it’s always about a small group and it’s almost always customized to the collaboration and the place.”

Included in the night’s small group were Jennifer Fisher, Isamaya Ffrench, Leandra Medine, Hannah Ferguson and Yuka Mannami. The dinner party was hosted by Wu and longtime friend Kate Bosworth.

“With Kate, I never have to worry,” Wu said. “She always gets it right. I send her clothes and she comes out looking amazing.”

Bosworth in turn naturally had some kind words for her cohost. “He’s so motivated, but also keeps himself grounded,” she said. “Everyone’s trying to hustle and make it great, but you don’t want to lose yourself in the process. He’s never lost himself. He’s always been very clear on who he is and I love that about him.”

Shortly after, Fisher made her way to Bosworth, who was wearing a pair of her earrings. The two proceeded to take a video to show off their matching silver jewelry, and were interrupted by Wu, who stuck out his tongue, true to videobomb form.

