Are the style stars finally aligning for J.Lo and A-Rod? It seems Venus has moved into the house of Valentino.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their red-carpet debut tonight at the 2017 Met Gala, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Lopez chose a billowing blue gown by Valentino while Rodriguez donned a suit by Tom Ford.

J.Lo and A-Rod were first rumored to be dating in March. Lopez was previously linked to Drake, though the nature of their relationship — friendship? fling? — remains unknown. The two were thought to be recording music together, and Lopez actually confirmed they made a song — but the finished product has yet to see the light of day. The only tune the public has heard from the two is Drake’s sampling of Lopez’s 1999 hit “If You Had My Love” on his latest album,”More Life.”

Before Lady Lopez entered his life, Rodriguez dated Silicon Valley executive Anne Wojcicki. The former Yankee and Wojcicki walked the carpet at last year’s Met Gala, themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” The couple called it quits in February of this year, and from their ashes rose J-Rod.

Lopez and Rodriguez have made their relationship public over the last month, gushing in interviews, holding hands on paparazzi-documented outings and posting cozy Instagram snaps. Naturally.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Wow!! #beastmode #bronx #latino #goat A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Want the Met Gala inside scoop? See WWD’s 5 (unspoken) rules for attending in the video below.

More from WWD.com:

Are J.Lo and A-Rod a Style Match Made in Heaven?

The Way They Were: Former Couples at the Met Gala

Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

3 Things You Didn’t Know About Beyoncé’s Most Popular Met Gala Looks