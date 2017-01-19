Comedian Joel McHale played host Wednesday night for The People’s Choice Awards 2017, broadcast live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The kudos fest is the only major awards show nominated and voted on entirely by the public for fan favorites in movies, music, television and digital.

The event drew a laundry list of stars including Adam Rodriguez, Ali Larter, Andrea Navedo, Ashley Greene, Ariel Martin, Bill Paxton, Boris Kodjoe, Cameron Dallas, Chandler Kinney, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Damon Wayans, Dax Shepard, DJ Khaled, Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Wickersham, Fred Armisen, G-Eazy, Jacob Sartorius, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Chung, Jennifer Lopez, Jordana Brewster, Justin Timberlake, Kaitlin Olson, Karina Smirnoff, Kate Beckinsale, Ken Jeong, Kristen Bell, Leighton Meester, Lilly Singh, Luke Hemsworth, Marsai Martin, Matt LeBlanc, Meg Donnelly, Michael Pena, Molly Shannon, Nash Grier, Peyton List, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Ross Butler, Ruby Rose, Sarah Jessica Parker, Simone Missick, Sofia Vergara, Tom Hanks, Tyler Posey, Victoria Justice, Wilmer Valderrama, Yara Shahidi, and more.

Also present were the casts of fan favorite shows “Grey’s Anatomy” (Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Jason George, Kelly McCreary, Martin Henderson, Sarah Drew); “Baby Daddy” (Chelsea Kane, Derek Theler, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Melissa Peterman, Tahj Mowry); “Fuller House” (Andrea Barber, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Jeff Franklin, Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton, John Stamos, Juan Pablo di Pace, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger); “Lonestar” (Dean Sams, Michael Britt); “Man With a Plan” (Diana Maria Riva, Grace Kaufman, Kevin Nealon, Liza Snyder, Matthew McCann, Matt Cook); “The Big Bang Theory” (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg); “The Great Indoors” (Chris Williams, Christine Ko, Deborah Baker Jr., Shaun Brown, Susannah Fielding), and “This Is Us” (Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Lonnie Chavis).

In addition to the celebrity guests, Blake Shelton and Fifth Harmony performed and Tyler Perry received the Favorite Humanitarian Award. Check back for all the scoop from the red carpet after the show.