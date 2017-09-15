EASY DOES IT: “I love how cozy they are,” said Jeremy Scott, flashing his flame-adorned Uggs at the cavernous Café de Paris, where he was hosting a party with i-D to celebrate his collaboration with the sheepskin boot brand.

Scott said the collaboration is the result of a serendipitous encounter and his genuine love of the furry boots. “Oh my God, I love Uggs! I buy them and wear them all the time. I wear them with pants; I sleep with them on sometimes – seriously. I’m ridiculous about it. They’re the best house slippers.

“Then just by chance somehow, my assistant met someone from Ugg’s p.r., in normal life, no work appointment, and they were, like, ‘Oh God, Jeremy loves Uggs!’ and the Ugg person was, like, ‘Really?’ And it all happened from there because I’m obsessed with wearing them.”

Justine Skye, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and model, had just arrived in London and was accompanied to the party by her own mother. “I am super excited for the Tommy Hilfiger show [on Tuesday],” she told WWD. “I just had a fitting for it, actually, and it’s cool because my best friend [Gigi Hadid] helped design it.”

She has just put the finishing touches on her new album. “It’s about finding your inner confidence, when it comes to relationships with guys, dealing with their egos, my ego as well, because I’m a Virgo and we’re perfectionists, so even if it’s a mess it’s our mess,” she said. “This project is where I’m finding the confidence to speak up for myself when it comes to a guy.”

That newfound confidence has landed her a role as co-lead in “Green Dolphin,” making her big screen debut opposite Seann William Scott in the Keanu Reeves-produced film. “It’s really really dope; it’s my first time acting ever,” she said. “I rehearsed, I practiced, I got an acting coach and practiced for months and months. I was so nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, but it was way easier than I thought it would be.”

Among the other guests were Eve (who wore a pair of bedazzled Ugg boots); rapper Lil Yachty; model and chef Isaac Carew; Toby Huntington Whiteley; models Jasmine Sanders, Sam Rollinson and Portia Freeman; Tigerlily Taylor (daughter of Queen star Roger); Lottie Moss, and Mabel McVey, whose mom, Neneh Cherry, played a DJ set during the raucous party.