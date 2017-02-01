Even an uptown mom needs a little playtime.

On Wednesday, The Playground Partners of the Women’s Committee of the Central Park Conservancy flooded the Rainbow Room for its fourth annual winter luncheon. Sponsored by Harry Winston, guests were greeted by brand models cloaked in blush-toned gowns, arms strategically bent to show off their glittering jewels.

The Playground Partners raises money for maintaining the quality and cleanliness of the 21 playgrounds throughout the park. On a larger scale, the Central Park Conservancy raises more than 75 percent of the park’s annual budget, and Wednesday’s luncheon raised more than $150,000 for Playground Partners. “[The park] is what makes New York great,” remarked Women’s Committee Board adviser Gillian Miniter, surveying the room of colorful floral frocks around the room. The lunch was also a hot ticket — it sold out, in fact. “It was like being on an airline,” Miniter continued. “‘Is there anybody — can we offer free lunch at the next one?'” Ladies who had snagged a seat included Allison Aston, Lise Evans, Eleanora Kennedy, Elyse Newhouse, Bridget Moynahan and Shirin von Wulffen.

Author and “Odd Mom Out” star Jill Kargman held a bag of ice to her shoulder before lunch (she’d had surgery days before) prior to taking the stage for a humorous — and occasionally NSFW, much to the delight of the crowd — conversation with journalist Tanya Rivero Warren.

“I’m never living downtown again, and a big reason is Central Park,” said the uptown — well, technically Midtown — resident. “And I don’t even hang out there — I just like knowing that it’s there.”