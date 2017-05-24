FLOWER POWER: It was a tough night to host a dinner party — the fatal Manchester terrorist attack was still fresh in everyone’s mind — but Jimmy Choo and Mytheresa.com managed it with grace, joy — and lots of wildflowers.

“Gardening is my secret love, my secret life,” said Sandra Choi, as she gazed around the dinner venue, a medieval church where cow parsley, foxglove, pansies and daisies sprouted from the center of mile-long tables and from dirt-filled boxes lining the stone walls and floor.

The church looked as if it was bathed in sunset — even into late evening — thanks to a cleverly placed parabolic light.

“I love a wildflower garden — it takes just as much nurturing as a cultivated one and when it comes together it makes a picture,” added Choi, who welcomed guests including Princess Eugenie, Amber Le Bon, Mary Charteris, Robbie Furze, Alice Naylor-Leyland, Jack Guinness, Violet Manners, Portia Freeman, Polly Morgan and Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis.

At dinner, guests dined on vegetarian selections including asparagus, rhubarb, broad beans and morels from the Michelin-starred Clove Club. The event unfolded at The Garden Museum, part of Lambeth Palace in London, the official English residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“We’re here tonight to celebrate freedom, and freedom of expression, and we must never give in” to terrorism, said Mytheresa.com’s Michael Kliger, who cohosted the dinner with Pierre Denis of Jimmy Choo and Choi. Pointing to the botanical decor, Kliger quoted Christian Dior, saying: “After women, flowers are the most lovely thing God has given the world.”

After dinner, Choi’s pal Mimi Xu played a DJ set while guests downed vodka shots and cocktails with flower petals floating on their surfaces, with names such as Springtime Garden, English Meadow Sour and Flowers at Moonlight.

The Glitter capsule, which will be sold on Mytheresa.com as of May 25, comprises Romy, Choo’s pointy-toe pump, a pointy-toe flat with a grosgrain bow and a clutch with a silver metal cube clasp and crystal jewel detail. All the styles have Choo’s signature glitter in dégradé shades of gold and midnight blue meant to evoke starry skies.

