THREE’S A CHARM: “This was a beautiful racing silk designed by Tabitha Webb,” said Emily Baxendale, creative director and designer of British millinery label Emily-London. “Her background was in styling and then shoes. So she translated that into a horseshoe design. Then there’s a rainbow for vibrancy and also the luck of the horseshoe as a kind of symbol in itself.”

Baxendale was among 12 female jockeys that took part in Qatar Goodwood Festival Ladies’ Day race on Thursday. A highlight of the British social calendar during the summer, the five-and-a-half furlong Magnolia Cup is an annual charity event that takes place on the Goodwood estate in West Sussex, England. Riders included Baxendale, Harvey Nichols group marketing and creative director Shadi Halliwell, Aly Vance, Dido Harding, Charlotte Hogg, Clare Salmon, Sarah Ayton, Alby Bailey, Camilla Swift, Georgie Lane-Godfrey, Victoria Gray and Izzy Taylor.

Baxendale — who came in third place — has taken part in the event for nearly three years now. “Training is not tough,” said Baxendale. “It is endurable but it is hard work. It is a level of commitment. It is such a privilege to race here at Goodwood. I think you have to enjoy every moment. The experience is phenomenal.”

The milliner recently collaborated with Swarovski on a polo helmet for the England Ladies’ Polo match against the U.S. which took place last Saturday in Surrey. “They wanted us to create this polo helmet that reflected more of the Swarovski brand,” said Baxendale. “And also English branding, the English rose and empowerment to women. We have also created some pieces today for Sophia Smith, for Candice Lake for their influencers who share a similar vibe and love for fashion.”

Other participants wore silks by brands including Amanda Wakeley, Kate Halfpenny, Bella Freud, Olivia Von Halle, Annoushka Ayton, Ellie Lines, Suzannah, Radish, Featherstone Frocks and Mercy Delta. Goodwood and Place2Be events invited students from Place2Be schools to design a silk to be worn by a jockey during the Magnolia Cup. The winning entry selected by Suki Waterhouse was created by 11-year-old Celicia Wilson from Divine Mercy R.C Primary School in Manchester and worn by Hogg. An aspiring fashion designer, Wilson took cue from her Place2Be counselor’s outfit.

Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board presented the Magnolia Cup winner Dido Harding with a Swarovski crystal trophy. Harding, who wore a silk by Radish won the race with her horse, Duck & Dumplings. This is the seventh year of the Magnolia Cup, which has raised up to 1 million pounds for mental health charity Place2Be.