Taylor Swift’s Super Saturday Night in Houston concert was a high-energy evening of firsts — and one significant last. The Grammy Award-winner told the sold-out crowd — including John Legend and Lea Michele — in Houston for Super Bowl that Saturday’s show was her one and only concert for 2017.

“I’m doing one show in 2017. THIS is that show. You are attending 100 percent of my shows,” Swift said. “You will be the crowd I think of when I daydream about performing.”

On a night where high-profile parties and performers dotted the city, DIRECTV NOW’s Super Saturday Night party was one of the most coveted. It capped off a three-night concert series which included the ChainSmokers and Bruno Mars in the specially constructed Club Nomadic, a massive entertainment space constructed for the event in an empty parking lot.

“We always have two big problems every year. Where are we physically going be and who’s going to perform,” said Roger Hyde, DIRECTV/AT&T Entertainment Group’s senior vice president of creative services. “We wanted it to be as immersive and as intimate as possible for Taylor and her fans.”

Clad in custom Versace, Swift kicked off with “New Romantics.” She then reminded the crowd of her songwriting skills when she acoustically sang both “Better Man,” a song she wrote for Little Big Town and “This is What You Came For,” sung by Rhianna. She also performed “Don’t Want to Live Forever,” the Zayn duet she cowrote for “50 Shades Darker,” on the guitar.

“There’s no Zayn, so sorry, you are stuck with me. I’ve never played it live before and I’d like to,” Swift said.

Super Saturday Night was a hit with celebs like Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Vince Vaughn, who watched the show from the third-floor VIP section.

Across Houston, a super-sized slate of parties had fans and famous faces hopping.

The Giving Back Fund held Big Game, Big Give, its only fundraising event of 2017 at the estate of Houston CityBook publisher Lisa Holthouse. She and her husband Michael created an elegant Texas-style soiree and celebrity poker tournament hosted by by Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin and emceed by David Schwimmer.

Olympic champion Michael Phelps hosted the tournament with World Series of Poker Champion Jamie Gold and came to win, but so did his wife Nicole Phelps.

“My goal would be to outlast [Michael]. And then I’d be happy,” Nicole Phelps said. And she did, making it to the final table. Before cards though, Common wowed the crowd with his fast and furious free-styling skills.

Other notable fetes on the circuit included the Vanity Fair party held at the historic Julia Ideson Library where Jon Hamm, Christian Slater, Allison Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Daddario and Sterling K. Brown mixed with N.F.L. stars. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston played host to well-heeled partiers who were entertained well into the night by Diplo, Nas and Busta Rhymes.