Will Thomas Rhett win a Grammy this year?

The country musician is in town ahead of Sunday’s awards ceremony, where he’ll find out if his third album, “Life Changes,” will be rewarded with the gramophone statue for “Best Country Album.” On Friday night he kicked off the weekend with a first-time experience: a fashion show.

“I’ve always been into fashion, I love getting dressed up and going to walk on red carpets, but I’ve never been to a fashion show,” said Rhett from John Varvatos’ fashion show, staged in downtown Manhattan in the Angel Orensanz Center, a former synagogue. “I don’t really know what to expect.”

He was soon flanked in the front row by his wife and Nick Jonas, who recently unveiled his upcoming collaboration with the fashion brand and had brought along brothers Joe and Kevin. A Jonas Brothers reunion or just family hanging out? For now, the jury is still out.

For Rhett, the weekend’s schedule includes “lots of events, like, more events than I think I’ve ever had to do during a weekend,” he said, adding that he’s not too stressed about the outcome of Sunday’s ceremony. “Everyone in the category are my really good friends, so whoever wins that awards deserves it,” he added diplomatically. “Being nominated for a Grammy is something I get to tell my grandkids one day.”

Another thing up in the air is his outfit for Sunday.

“I thought I knew what I was wearing until I did a fitting today,” he said. “I might have changed my mind.”