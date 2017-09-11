On Sunday night, Jonathan Saunders was taking things easy after showing his latest collection for Diane von Furstenberg hours earlier.

“I think people enjoyed the layout and presentation, and I’m really happy,” he said from the intimate red-hued basement of Berlin in the East Village, where a dance party was revving up.

“I heard it has a cool vibe, and it’s a hip place for everybody to let their hair down,” Saunders remarked of his party locale. “I guess that’s the spirit of the brand, right?”

Saunders was channeling the vibe of skateboarding brand Palace in a black alphabet hoodie — yes, the Scottish designer also skates. “Back in the day,” he clarified. “And occasionally when I’m drunk.”

However the designer can’t let his hair down all the way quite yet. “We have the next collection. I have to finish off all the design tomorrow and the next day, so it’s a big day tomorrow,” he said.