FESTIVAL READY: With the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival now just days away and on the minds of many, Jonathan Simkhai thought Tuesday would be the best time to fit in a dinner celebrating his spring collection.

The designer paired with Matchesfashion.com for the laid-back event in the Hollywood Hills, which brought out Caroline Vreeland, Stephanie Sheperd, Caroline Daur, Courtney Trop, Danielle Bernstein, Erica Pelosini and Shea Marie, among others, for the outdoor dinner party.

“We really wanted to obviously wardrobe women who are going to the festival,” Simkhai said of the evening’s dinner and link with Matchesfashion.com. “Coachella’s become such a time of celebration in fashion, music and art. A lot of our friends are in town and this is my and TJ’s [Allers] first year being here so it was a nice time to celebrate us moving to L.A. and working with one of our most valued partners.”

Allers and Simkhai wed last July, with the evening’s dinner also, in part, a celebration of Allers’ birthday.

The annual festival’s significance within fashion has only continued to rise as a means of not only summing up the year before but also what’s ahead, Simkhai said, adding it’s a testing ground for all manner of perspectives on style.

“Coachella’s very accepting of all outfits and fashion statements so people really use the weekend to exercise that ability to get dressed and have fun,” he said.

The designer said he and Allers don’t currently have plans to go to the weekend festival in Indio, Calif., but then paused to say there could always be a last-minute change of plans: “We might make it up there for Beyoncé. We might just buzz in and out,” he said. “I mean, Beyoncé if she’s this close, just two hours away.”