“I’m always the girl who is trying to stuff two phones into her purse,” said Poppy Jamie before dinner on Thursday night. “I will try to put the entire kitchen sink into one bag. So, finally, they let me design a tote.”

Jamie and her best friend, Suki Waterhouse, were at Chateau Marmont’s Bungalow One to celebrate Pop & Suki’s launch at Nordstrom. It was a little less than a year ago that the duo celebrated the launch of their customizable bag line at Mel’s diner with a raucous dance party. Tonight, they opted for an intimate girls dinner to mark “making it to the big leagues,” as Jamie put it.

“I never dreamed that it would be this successful,” Waterhouse said. “And I never could have, or would have, wanted to do this on my own. It’s great to have someone to help you shoulder all the work, and to also share all the successes with.”

Waterhouse continued, “The line is really about our friendship, and how we are so different but complement each other. It’s not always possible to be in business with a friend; a lot of times it’s not a good idea. But something about our personalities just works together.”

Jamie said the original plan was to remain an e-commerce business, but the opportunity to be featured in Nordstrom as the only customizable bag line was too good to pass up. “We did a pop-up shop in L.A. and women came from all over the world. Now, they can go into any Nordstrom and touch it and try it.”

Guests at the party, including Julianne Hough, Jaime King, Ava Phillippe, Yara Shahidi, Paris Hilton, Sofia Boutella and Langley Fox Hemingway didn’t have to go to a store; each woman had personalized pink purse on her dinner plate.