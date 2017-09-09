The young and beautiful flocked to Le Coucou on Friday afternoon in celebration of W Magazine’s annual “It Girl” luncheon.

“It’s a big tradition. We like to start fashion week, get everybody drunk and then everybody will run to buy new shoes,” joked W Magazine editor in chief Stefano Tonchi of the party cohosted by Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi.

While a quick glance around the room would indicate the importance of looks in securing an invite, qualifications for making the guest list were more than skin deep. “The idea being you can be an ‘It’ girl at any age, in any kind of profession and at any point in your life,” explained W editor at large Lynn Hirschberg, who couldn’t recall how how many years she has been hosting the gathering. “You ought to be passionate and engaged and informed — that’s what an ‘It’ girl is to me.”

As waiters offered bite-sized potato puffs topped with caviar, Princess Olympia of Greece stood back and observed the room. She admitted to having social anxiety ahead of arriving. “I FaceTimed [my mom] before I came here. I get so nervous because I didn’t know who was going to be here, but she said I’d be fine.”

Majoring in fashion business and marketing at New York University, the 21-year-old wasn’t given a pass by professors to skip classes for fashion week events. “It’s hectic. I’m tired. I started back [at school] this week so fashion week really came at the wrong time,” she said with a laugh.

Before dashing off to Jason Wu’s show, Kate Bosworth stopped long enough to reflect on her now 20 years in the film industry. “I’ve hung in there and white-knuckled it and somehow I’ve stuck around,” she said.

The 34-year-old, who with husband Michael Parish is producing a film on the horrors of human trafficking, revealed a newfound eagerness to mentor emerging artists. “I feel like I give business cards out to anyone who is coming up. Now that I’m in my thirties I’m like, ‘I understand. Call me.’ I think it’s important to be open and sensitive.”

As guests including Sistine Stallone, Olivia Culpo, Jillian Hervey, Caroline Vreeland and Indré Rockefeller floated their way to the candlelit tables, Nicky Hilton Rothschild waited patiently for a souvenir fashion illustration by an artist tucked alongside the bar.

“I’ve never had this done,” she exclaimed. The hotel heiress, who is six months pregnant with her second child, observed how “perfect” the romantic space would be for a date night, adding how she and husband James Rothschild now require such outings to be well-planned. “He just had me pencil one in for Sept. 29,” she said.

Proudly toting her freshly inked likeness, Rothschild — a perennial fixture at the event — drifted into the dining room. “It’s always a fun lunch. All the beautiful girls in town dress to the nines and we eat delicious food. What’s not to love?”

More from WWD.com:

Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj Cause Chaos at Mert and Marcus Party

Vivienne Westwood x Juergen Teller Toast Exhibition With NYFW Party

Courtney Love, Steven Klein Attend ‘Dressing the Part’ NYC Screening