“It’s been an emotional couple of days, I thought twice about whether we should have this party tonight, but then I realized that we absolutely should. This is the best possible time to be doing this event,” said Jennifer Meyer. The jewelry designer was of course referring to the wildfires that are burning hundreds of thousands of acres across Southern California, destroying homes and forcing evcauations. Meyer herself was among those forced to leave her home.

“We are fine, thank goodness, but there are so many families out there who don’t have a place to go who need supplies. So this event, which benefits an organization that is doing a lot to help those people right now, is coming at the right time.”

Meyer and her friend Jenna Dewan Tatum designed a six-piece jewelry collection, of which 100 percent of the sales will benefit Baby2Baby, which brings necessary supplies to low-income children and families throughout Los Angeles. The pieces are available exclusively on Gilt.com starting today for $350 to $975. Availabe in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, the necklaces also are available with pave diamond or pink sapphire hearts. Meyer’s last collaboration with Gilt.com was a collection of palm tree jewelry.

Of the triple heart motif, Dewan Tatum said, “Everybody loved hearts and everyone can relate to loving someone. It’s also something that you can wear every day, or wear as a treat.” The actress has been a friend and client of Meyer’s for years, and also is involved with Baby2Baby. “I’ve never helped design jewelry before, but to do it with someone whom I admire and respect so much was such a treat,” she said.

Meyer’s other famous pals also came out out to support her, namely Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston, who called her “the best.” Other friends and B2B supporters included Molly Sims and Emmunuelle Chriqui.