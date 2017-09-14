Michael Kors marked the launch of two new smartwatch styles on Wednesday evening, celebrating alongside fashion friends like Ashley Graham and Kate Upton.

The brand launched its first “Access” smartwatch last fall, and its newest releases see the line expanding its fashion quotient — with embellished bracelets and chronograph-type details.

Kors, a longtime leader in the midtier watch industry through his partnership with Fossil, waxed poetic on the advantages of smartwatch technology as it relates to fashion.

“I have to say, it’s kind of like the best things I design combined — something useful with something indulgent and glamorous. To be able to have an assistant on your wrist — nothing beats that. But then, when your assistant can be very cute in fact and you can customize it to what you are wearing — it’s like a handbag that’s lightweight but holds everything, it’s a shoe you can run in, it’s an evening gown you can dance in — it’s the best of both worlds.”

Upton feels the watch is particularly on-brand for the designer. “I think it’s very Michael Kors to be ahead in fashion and innovation as well,” she noted.

Upton made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in Kors’ show on Wednesday morning. “I love everything that Michael Kors stands for, I think he has great pieces and styles and shapes and I think he stands for all women of every size — that’s what he shows in his shows,” she said of the designer.

Graham reiterated that sentiment. She, too, was featured in Wednesday’s runway show, and said of the experience: “I’ve loved Michael Kors since the moment I knew fashion existed — he has always welcomed curvy sizes and praised women for being themselves. It’s been an incredible honor to be in his shows.”