The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place Sunday night at The Forum in Los Angeles, attracted a cadre of pop music stars including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas.
The evening, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, included performances by Perry, Mars, Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus featuring Labrinth and Big Sean, and Coldplay’s Martin joined The Chainsmokers for their first U.S. television performance of the hit song “Something Just Like This”.
Also for the first time, winners in categories not included in the live telecast, Snapchatted their 10-second acceptance speeches to fans throughout the day on March 4. These artist acceptance snaps and other moments from the awards were featured on Snapchat throughout the live broadcast on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Presenters for the live awards included Ansel Elgort, Bebe Rexha, Daya, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida, Georgia Line, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Karrueche Tran, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore and Miley Cyrus.
Below, the full list of winners:
Song of the Year:
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Male Artist of the Year:
Justin Bieber
Best New Artist Presented by Subaru Impreza:
The Chainsmokers
Best Duo/Group:
Twenty One Pilots
Best New Pop Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Pop Album of the Year:
25 – Adele
Producer of the Year:
Benny Blanco
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Twenty One Pilots
Rock Song of the Year:
“Bang Bang” – Green Day
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Rock Album of the Year:
Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
The Strumbellas
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Blurryface – Twenty One Pilots
Country Song of the Year:
“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley
Country Artist of the Year:
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Country Album of the Year:
Traveller – Chris Stapleton
Dance Song of the Year:
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
Dance Artist of the Year:
The Chainsmokers
Dance Album of the Year:
Collage – The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Chance The Rapper
Hip Hop Album of the Year:
Views – Drake
R&B Song of the Year:
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
The Weeknd
R&B Album of the Year:
Anti – Rihanna
Best New R&B Artist:
Bryson Tiller
Latin Song of the Year:
“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Nicky Jam
Best New Latin Artist:
CNCO
Latin Album of the Year:
Energía – J Balvin
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Recuerden Mi Estilo – Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Best New Regional Mexican Artist:
Joss Favela
Best Tour:
“A Head Full of Dreams Tour” – Coldplay
Label of the Year:
Republic
SOCIAL MEDIA-VOTED CATEGORIES
Best Lyrics:
“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
Best Collaboration:
“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song:
“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony –
Best Song from a Movie:
“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
Best Underground Alternative Band:
Pierce the Veil
Social Star Award:
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year:
Drake
Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year:
“One Dance” – Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla