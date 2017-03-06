The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place Sunday night at The Forum in Los Angeles, attracted a cadre of pop music stars including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas.

The evening, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, included performances by Perry, Mars, Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus featuring Labrinth and Big Sean, and Coldplay’s Martin joined The Chainsmokers for their first U.S. television performance of the hit song “Something Just Like This”.

Also for the first time, winners in categories not included in the live telecast, Snapchatted their 10-second acceptance speeches to fans throughout the day on March 4. These artist acceptance snaps and other moments from the awards were featured on Snapchat throughout the live broadcast on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Presenters for the live awards included Ansel Elgort, Bebe Rexha, Daya, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Florida, Georgia Line, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Joe Jonas, John Legend, Karrueche Tran, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore and Miley Cyrus.

Below, the full list of winners:

Song of the Year:

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Male Artist of the Year:

Justin Bieber

Best New Artist Presented by Subaru Impreza:

The Chainsmokers

Best Duo/Group:

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Pop Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Pop Album of the Year:

25 – Adele

Producer of the Year:

Benny Blanco

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Twenty One Pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang Bang” – Green Day

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Rock Album of the Year:

Hardwired… to Self-Destruct – Metallica

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

The Strumbellas

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Blurryface – Twenty One Pilots

Country Song of the Year:

“Somewhere On A Beach” – Dierks Bentley

Country Artist of the Year:

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Country Album of the Year:

Traveller – Chris Stapleton

Dance Song of the Year:

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Dance Artist of the Year:

The Chainsmokers

Dance Album of the Year:

Collage – The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“One Dance” – Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Chance The Rapper

Hip Hop Album of the Year:

Views – Drake

R&B Song of the Year:

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd

R&B Album of the Year:

Anti – Rihanna

Best New R&B Artist:

Bryson Tiller

Latin Song of the Year:

“Duele El Corazon” – Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

Latin Artist of the Year:

Nicky Jam

Best New Latin Artist:

CNCO

Latin Album of the Year:

Energía – J Balvin

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Solo Con Verte” – Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Recuerden Mi Estilo – Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Best New Regional Mexican Artist:

Joss Favela

Best Tour:

“A Head Full of Dreams Tour” – Coldplay

Label of the Year:

Republic

SOCIAL MEDIA-VOTED CATEGORIES

Best Lyrics:

“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

Best Collaboration:

“Work” – Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song:

“Ex’s and Oh’s” – Fifth Harmony –

Best Song from a Movie:

“Girls Talk Boys” – 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

Best Underground Alternative Band:

Pierce the Veil

Social Star Award:

Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year:

Drake

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year:

“One Dance” – Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla