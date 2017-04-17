Talk about hair of the dog. Mere hours after Katy Perry left pal Jeremy Scott’s Moschino fete to celebrate his Candy Crush collection, the “I Kissed A Girl” singer was playing hostess to a Easter Day Recovery Brunch, which also marked the launch of the Katy Perry Footwear line.

A field filled with larger-than-life inflatable Easter eggs led the way to the entrance of the private estate in Thermal, Calif., which Perry had taken over for the occasion. Arriving at 3:30 p.m., she posed against a wall of edible doughnuts, inside a larger-than-life shoe, and atop her sky-blue vintage Mercedes convertible, which has also been featured in her ad campaign images.

Perry stopped by all the brand activation stations, which gave partygoers a chance to relax and rejuvenate after pulling all-nighters. The gratis amusements (which brands donated in the name of marketing) included a make-your-own bloody mary bar, a Juicero pop-up and an oxygen bar.

A cheeky purple Easter bunny roamed the grounds posing for photos, whiskey bottle in hand (with no Perry in sight at the time, one had to wonder, could she be beneath the costume?)

The party was produced by Los Angeles nightlife impresarios The H.Wood Group (behind hotspots The Nice Guy and Blind Dragon); cofounder John Terzian is an old friend of Perry’s. Her BFF Markus Molinari also produced, joking, “She should name her next shoe after me.”

Brunch included fried chicken and churro waffles, as well as vegan alternatives. Russell Simmons opted for the waffles.

For her Easter Sunday look, Perry chose white shorts, a white tank top and a fishnet coverup, with gold bauble earrings. In keeping with the Easter theme, she wore her own bunny-themed flats and carried a somewhat macabre white rabbit-head-shaped handbag. The style from her collection was actually based on a pair of vintage flats she found years ago, as she told WWD earlier.

She also danced with pal Mia Moretti again (on Saturday night, the two were spotted on the decks together at Scott’s event) and posed for photos with her stylist and creative director of her shoe line, Johnny Wujek.