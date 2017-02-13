If the red carpet is awawsh with all things shiny and skin-baring, it must be the Grammy Awards. Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Kelsea Ballerini and more music stars turned up at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, wearing just that.

Perry chose a sequin and ostrich feather creation from Tom Ford, who himself was at the BAFTA Awards in London with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Adele wowed in a chartreuse Givenchy Haute Couture number, a fitting swan song for Ricardo Tisci, who is said to be off to Versace.

Ironically it was Lopez who went sans sequins this time, in a pale orchid chiffon gown, though she did show off the usual amount of skin with a thigh-high slit and backless halter. She didn’t forget the bling though, decked out in a diamond bracelet and rings by Butani.

Gaga wasn’t wearing meet, but her underboob-baring black latex two-piece ensemble was statement-making. A subdued, sophisticated take for Gaga after her Super Bowl extravaganza.

