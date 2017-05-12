Anna Wintour’s former assistants are putting their education in fashion to good use. Vogue veterans Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza Roccia hosted a dinner party on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of their joint venture, Maisonette.com.

The dinner party was held in a warehouse in DUMBO, where the company is based. A DJ spun beats next to a table full of candied delights as guests mingled and sipped on sparkling rosé and watermelon juice-based cocktails. Karlie Kloss dodged the cameras and instead immersed herself in the crowd to chat up Architectural Digest’s editor in chief Amy Astley. Nearby, Kloss’ boyfriend Joshua Kushner shared a couch with Wendi Deng Murdoch and her young companion. Keri Russell took a break from socializing to admire the red dress a very pregnant Durrett was wearing.

“Literally, she could have a baby tonight and she’s wearing the prettiest, most chic, amazing thing,” Russell said. “She just finished organizing all of the Met Ball, she’s about to have her third child and I saw her at preschool drop off today lugging two children up three flights of stairs, gonna have a baby tomorrow. I’m like, ‘What are you doing here at drop off?’ She’s like, ‘Ugh.’ She’s awesome.”

“The Americans” actress continued to share that she loves shopping online, particularly at the end of the day. “So many of us shop this way now, online,” she said. “That’s, like, what I do late at night lying in bed when everyone’s asleep. There’s a half-hour of silence and I just sit there and look at beautiful things.”

The ease of online shopping — and the lack of a one-stop shop for children’s clothes and accessories — is what inspired Durrett and Roccia to launch Maisonette.com in the first place.

“You come to expect conveniences of shopping for yourself, whether it’s for your clothing or for your groceries or whatever it is,” Durrett said. “You have all these resources online that make it really easy for you, but when it comes to your children, what you realize is it’s totally fragmented. There isn’t a centralized hub where you can find the beautiful things you need for them all in one place.”

Roccia shared that her entry into the fashion industry was not intentional — she studied politics at Georgetown. “Somebody suggested I interview with Anna and I wasn’t quite sure, but it worked out well,” she said. Clearly, things did work out well, as Wintour made the trek to DUMBO to show her support that night. Even she gets out of Manhattan once in a great while.



