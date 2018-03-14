“There’s no one better to eat pizza with in a hotel room in the middle of the night than Lorraine Schwartz,” declared Kim Kardashian, while hugging her friend and jeweler-to-the-stars. “Or to have high tea in London with,” added Schwartz. The women, along with Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner, were locked in an embrace as they examined – what else? – the diamond baubles on their fingers, all designed by Schwartz.

The Los Angeles-based jeweler welcomed a slew of stars, all longtime clients, to Delilah in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of The Eye Bangle, the newest addition to her signature Against Evil Eye collection. Halsey, Rita Ora, Heidi Klum, Pharrell Willams, Sofia Vergara, Usher, Blake Lively, Sarah Hyland, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tina Knowles, models and stylists packed into the lounge well ahead of Schwartz.

“I’ve known Lorraine, 15, maybe 20 years or more,” said Klum, who was wearing an armful of the bangles that Schwartz brought with her to the party and handed out like candy. “I don’t get to keep these, but I wish I could. Every time I see her I find new things I like. Nobody creates the types of interesting designs and combinations of materials that she does. That’s why I love her.”

Hyland was among the lucky ones who got to borrow a rock for her finger as well as a bangle. “How many carats do you think this is?” she asked stylist Brad Goreski. “I don’t think it’s as big as Sofia’s.” He replied, “She’s right over there, why don’t you ask her?”

Knowles, who was speaking for herself and daughters Beyoncé and Solange, said, “I first started wearing Lorraine about 15 years ago. I met her at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel before the Grammys and we hit it off. Her Evil Eye bracelets were some of the first pieces I owned.”

“She’s like a mother, sister and godmother all rolled into one,” said Julianne Hough, whose wedding and engagement rings are by Schwartz.

“I didn’t really know much about diamonds but I went in to see Lorraine and she was like, ‘Oh, you want this one,’ said Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, who also sports a Schwartz-designed wedding band, sans the diamonds. Hough said her favorite part about her wedding band was the “Love, B” spelled out in pave diamonds. “That’s how he always signs off,” she said. “Lorraine makes everything so personal.”

As for the jewelry diva herself (who else can call a Tuesday party for 8:30 p.m. and then make her grand entrance after most of the stars are already inside, at 9:40 p.m.?), she mused, “There have been times when I’ve said, ‘F–k it, I don’t want to do this anymore,’ but then I remember how lucky I am. How lucky am I to have all these amazing people as my friends?”