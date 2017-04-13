“It’s like Candy Land,” Leona Lewis said, glancing around the colorful, Instagram-worthy scene at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s Eyewear is Art launch party in Los Angeles. “I literally said to my boyfriend, ‘This is what I want my birthday party to be next year.’”

Kourtney Kardashian, Freida Pinto, Olivia Culpo, Crystal Reed, Liana Liberato and Rose McIver were among those enjoying the whimsical setting on the night of April 12 at the Greenhouse at Platform. The space featured bright vignettes, oversize sculptures and blue frosted donuts everywhere one turned.

“The theme of our art installation is eye candy,” Bendet said of the different moments, which included lollypops, cotton candy, bubble gum and ice cream cones, with each model wearing one of the 16 sunglasses made from hand-carved Italian acetate. “Sunglasses should make you happy — like candy,” Bendet said of the collection, a collaboration with Eponym, ranging in price from $250 to $525, which includes oversize cat eyes, squares and Eighties-inspired round frames with Swarovski crystals and stainless steel studs. “Sunglasses are something I always wanted to do. It goes along with our aesthetic. It was a natural extension for us.”

With an In-N-Out Burger truck outside and En Vogue’s “My Lovin’” blaring, the party also served as an unofficial kick-off to Coachella. “This is perfect that she’s launching just before Coachella,” Pinto said, sharing that she’s excited to see the Glass Animals, Banks and Radiohead perform this weekend. “I’m going with a bunch of my really close friends. They were like, ‘Are we Coachella packed?’ I was like, ‘What do you need? Like jeans and a T-shirt?’ And then I realized, ‘I better pack.’ It’s a music festival, but subconsciously it’s become one of those where you start packing and thinking about it in advance.”

“I’m still getting together all of my looks,” Culpo said, adding that she’ll likely pack about 12 options. “That’s the only thing I can think about. But for any fashion junkie, it’s heaven.”

Lewis hadn’t yet packed either. “That’s why I’m panicked right now,” she said. “I’m just going to shove everything in my suitcase. I’ll get the biggest suitcase possible and I’ll figure it out when I’m there.” Lewis is looking forward to seeing Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Marshmello, the latter of whom she shares a manager with; “So, I want to show him some love.”

Kardashian arrived toward the end of the party, just in time to watch DJ Mia Moretti and Margot of The Dolls perform. The reality star took in the show alongside Bendet. For the designer, the soiree would be her first and last festival-inspired stop. “I’m actually going back to New York because I have three children who are not going to be at Coachella,” said Bendet, “but I always come out here right before. It’s my send-off and then all my friends go.”