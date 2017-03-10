Kristen Stewart plays a personal shopper in her latest film, but she’s quick to call out the fashion industry. Stewart attended a screening of “Personal Shopper” at Metrograph on Thursday, where she shared her thoughts on the fashion world.

In the film, Stewart plays Maureen Cartwright, a personal shopper who has recently lost her brother. “She admires beauty and aesthetic and absolutely loves fashion and is also so in the midst of the grieving process that all of those things that she usually loves and doesn’t feel shame regarding become trivial and ridiculous,” Stewart said of her character.

“There are moments where I’ve felt that, too,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘God, what does it matter what I’m wearing? There are other things going on in the world.’ I mean, the fashion industry is weird. It’s pretty exclusive and strange. I think it just highlights all of the questions she’s been having about existence.”

Though she may find the industry strange at times, Stewart seems to enjoy it for the most part – and has her role in it as one of Chanel’s faces. She wore a Chanel gown to the screening and offered her thoughts on Karl Lagerfeld’s latest space-themed collection.

“I loved it,” she said of Lagerfeld’s Chanel show. “I wish I was there. Honestly, the photos that would have come out of me looking at that rocket launch would have been, I would have been laughing hysterically, but in awe at the same time. It was beautiful.”

“Personal Shopper” reunited Stewart with director Olivier Assayas, whom she holds in high regard. “I haven’t worked with anyone to date comparatively that I’ve wordlessly danced with in this really striking and always unexpected, mysterious way,” Stewart said of Assayas. “I feel an immense amount of trust, but at the same time, we’re never doing anything that we can pinpoint or put our finger on. How do you trust something so ambiguous? I just do. He pushes me and I push him and I feel like we give a lot to each other.”