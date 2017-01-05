First the Stallone sisters made the Miss Golden Globe gig into a sister act, and now the Affleck brothers are doing the same for 73rd Golden Globes presenters. Ben Affleck, a two-time Golden Globe winner and three-time nominee, will join younger brother Casey, who’s nominated this year for Best Actor (his second nod), in the latest batch of presenters revealed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday.

Also among the famous recruits are Leonardo DiCaprio, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers and Kristen Wiig.

The starry bunch, most of them multiple nominees and winners, will join previously named presenters Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofía Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

In fact, it’s becoming easier to guess who won’t be at the Sunday ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast live on NBC from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. It certainly wouldn’t be an awards season without Meryl Streep, and the eight-time Golden Globe-winner will be the recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. The show will be viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide as it doles out awards for both motion picture and television achievements.

This weekend will also see a host of Globes-related parties, including Thursday’s W Great Performances party at Chateau Marmont; Saturday’s BAFTA LA Tea Party and W It Girls Luncheon; Saturday night’s The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala and Sean Penn’s Haiti Rising fund-raiser; plus a battalion of post-Globe parties hosted by Amazon, HBO, Warner Bros. and InStyle, NBC/Universal, Fox and The Weinstein Co.